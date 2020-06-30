Scorching heat presenting additional health risks in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - The heat could pose a lot of problems for people this week. EMS crews are already seeing a spike in heat-related emergencies.

In every part of the city, you can find people outside in the heat.

Sarah Ojung and her family are doing what they can to stay cool.

"It's hot. It's humid too, which makes it worse," she said.

Mike Chustz with EMS says early symptoms that show you're getting sick from the heat include muscle cramps, nausea, and dizziness. He says those who are older and have been exposed to the coronavirus should avoid prolonged exposure to the heat.

"The people who are more susceptible to heat-related illness are small kids, infants, people that are elderly... Also people who have underlying medical conditions like respiratory issues," Chustz said.

He says EMS received 39 heat-related calls in June. Fourteen of those calls were made just this week.

"You got to work slow. You got to take frequent breaks. There's no way around that," Chustz said.

Like many others, Sarah and her kids are taking any chance they can to escape the heat.

"We are restricted as it is. So this is all we can do for now," Sarah said.

EMS adds that even though it's hot, it's still important to wear your mask when you're outside in public places.