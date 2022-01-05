Science teacher arrested for vaccinating 17-year-old student

NEW YORK - A high school teacher with no formal medical qualification allegedly injected a 17-year-old student with a COVID vaccine and was promptly arrested, according to BBC News.

The incident occurred at the teacher's Long Island, New York home, in the village of Sea Cliff.

Video of the incident appears to show the teacher telling the boy, "You'll be fine, I hope."

"Here you go. At-home vaccine," he replies.

Police identified the teacher as 54-year-old Laura Russo of New York's Herricks High School where she teaches biology. They added that she was arrested on New Year's Eve, after the teen told his parents about the incident.

Herricks High School's superintendent also confirmed that Russo has been removed from the classroom and reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation.

Authorities say it is unclear how Russo obtained the alleged COVID vaccine and they have yet to determine what brand it is.

"She had obtained a vaccine," said Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. "That's still under investigation on how she got it."

Russo has been charged with unauthorized practice of a profession and a court hearing has been scheduled for January 21.