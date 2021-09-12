Schools working to reopen to get students back in class

Teachers and administrators are working diligently to return students to the classrooms.

"We're making our best effort to get our children back in schools," Joe Murphy, Superintendent of Livingston Parish Schools said.

Six schools in Livingston Parish reopened Friday, with more restarting classes Monday.

Eight schools will stay closed for now. The main issue has been no electricity and debris on school property.

"If I got campuses that have power, air-condition, water, food, then we need to get those kids back on our campuses, because they may not have those services at home," Murphy said.

Ascension Parish schools are expected to resume normal operations Monday.

According to a release sent out Friday, the parish also "plans to transition Donaldsonville High, Gonzales Middle, Lowery Elementary, and Lowery Middle schools back to in-person learning" as well.

"When it's safe to do so, we want to provide you the opportunity to come back to school," David Alexander, Superintendent of Ascension Parish Schools said. "Our job is to open."

Schools that are currently closed plan to reopen sometime this month.