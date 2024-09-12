Schools announce closures, reopenings following Hurricane Francine

The following schools will remain closed on Friday, Sept. 13, after Hurricane Francine made its way through southeastern Louisiana:

CLOSED FRIDAY, SEPT. 13:

Ascension Catholic Regional School

Ascension Parish Public Schools

Assumption Parish Public Schools

Redemptorist - St. Gerard, Baton Rouge

St. Elizabeth, Paincourtville

St. Mary Parish Schools

St. Peter Chanel, Paulina

OPEN FRIDAY, SEPT. 13:

Central Community School System

Diocese of Baton Rouge schools except those listed above; a decision will be made later for St. Thomas More in Baton Rouge

East Baton Rouge Parish Schools (Decision to be determined on Glasgow Middle and Westdale Middle)

East Feliciana Public Schools

Iberville Parish Public Schools

Livingston Parish Public Schools

Louisiana State University

Pointe Coupee Parish Public Schools

St. Helena Parish Public Schools (classes virtual)

Tangipahoa Parish Schools

West Baton Rouge Parish Schools

West Feliciana Parish Schools

Wilkinson County, Miss., Public Schools

Zachary Community School District