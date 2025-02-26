63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

School system providing registration help for Livingston Parish pre-k, kindergarten students

2 hours 17 minutes 21 seconds ago Wednesday, February 26 2025 Feb 26, 2025 February 26, 2025 5:19 PM February 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

LIVINGSTON —Over the next two months, Livingston Parish Schools will assist parents with pre-k and kindergarten registration for the 2025-2026 school year by offering help on designated registration days.

Two separate dates were announced by school board officials where parents can get assistance, either March 28 or April 4.

The early application for kindergarten opens on March 14 and must be completed before visiting the school. The first round of pre-k applications opened online on Feb. 1 and will close by May 1.

Students can be registered on March 28 at the following schools:
- Albany Lower Elementary
- Denham Springs Elementary
- French Settlement Elementary
- Frost School
- Holden School
- Live Oak Elementary
- North Live Oak Elementary
- Northside Elementary
- Seventh Ward Elementary
- South Walker Elementary
- Southside Elementary
- Springfield Elementary

 Students can be registered on April 4 at the following schools:
- Doyle Elementary
- Eastside Elementary
- Freshwater Elementary
- Gray's Creek Elementary
- Juban Parc Elementary
- Levi Milton Elementary
- Lewis Vincent Elementary
- Maurepas School
- South Fork Elementary
- South Live Oak Elementary
- Walker Elementary

Officials said students enrolling in kindergarten are asked to visit their chosen school from 9 a.m. to noon, then students registering for pre-k will begin visiting their chosen school at noon until 2:30 p.m.

Parents will also need to bring documentation necessary for registration and computers will be available if needed. 

Trending News

Attendance during the days of assistance is not required for students currently attending pre-k or kindergarten.

If any parents need assistance in determining the correct school within their district as well as the bus schedule, contact the school board office at 225-686-7044 or click here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days