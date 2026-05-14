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Multiple arrested in ATF raids of Baton Rouge homes; allegedly targeting gun, drug traffickers
BATON ROUGE — Federal authorities and local law enforcement raided several Baton Rouge homes Thursday morning, targeting gun and drug trafficking suspects, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives New Orleans division said.
The ATF said it was the lead agency on the Thursday morning sweep, executing six warrants across the capital city. The agency confirmed one raid happened at the Magnolia Trace apartment complex. A WBRZ viewer reported seeing law enforcement with armed vehicles outside homes along N. 30th Street near Chippewa Street.
The bureau said special response teams and special agents were after armed narcotics groups operating in the greater Baton Rouge area.
Agents arrested an unspecified number of people on state charges, and the ATF expects federal charges to be brought in the future. The agency says charges range from illegal possession of firearms to narcotics distribution and money laundering.
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The agency said more sweeps are planned in the coming months as part of an ongoing investigation. Louisiana State Police, Baton Rouge Police, the U.S. Attorney's Office and the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office assisted in Thursday morning's raids.
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