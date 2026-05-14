Blue Bayou gears up for opening on May 16

BATON ROUGE — Blue Bayou water park is reopening after being closed all of last summer.

Leaders say the comeback is driven by the park's generational pull, with many families carrying memories that span multiple generations.

Mark Moore is the C.O.O. and said the park wants to center the experience around families.

"We want to be very focused on bringing your family, bringing your kids and making the kind of experience that you go, 'you know what, that's a spot in 20 years I want to take my grandkids back to,'" Moore said, "and we want it to be very generational so they keep bringing people back time and time again."

Moore also said the park hopes returning visitors can reconnect with the rides they remember.

"We hope that they get to get on those family rides and those body slides and all of the things that they made memories on," he said.

Officials said the time the park was closed allowed them to focus on rebuilding trust with families who made Blue Bayou part of a local tradition.

Moore said, "we're doing a lot of things to just try to give everyone a chance to believe in their favorite park and come back and be apart of it again."

Leaders said the changes start with the basics. "All of our changes start with the basics, safe, clean, family friendly," Moore said.