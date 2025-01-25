Latest Weather Blog
School closures announced following January Arctic blast
As temperatures dropped into the 20s, several schools announced their closures for Friday, Jan 24, 2025 in anticipation of icy roads and hazardous conditions
Ascension Parish:
-Ascension Parish Public Schools
Assumption Parish:
- Assumption Parish Schools will be closed Friday.
East Baton Rouge Parish:
- Baker Schools
- Central Community Schools
- The Dunham School
- East Baton Rouge Parish Schools
- GEO Academies
- Helix Community Schools
- Jehovah-Jireh Christian Academy
- Louisiana School for the Deaf and Blind
- Parkview Baptist Schools
- South Baton Rouge Charter School
- University Laboratory School and Early Childhood Education Laboratory Preschool
East Feliciana Parish:
- East Feliciana Public Schools
Iberville Parish:
- Iberville Parish Public Schools
Livingston Parish:
- Livingston Parish Schools
Pointe Coupee Parish:
- Catholic of Pointe Coupee
- False River Academy
- Pointe Coupee Parish Schools
St. Helena Parish:
- St. Helena Parish Schools
St. Mary Parish:
- St. Mary Parish Schools
Tangipahoa Parish:
- Tangipahoa Parish Schools
West Baton Rouge Parish:
- Holy Family School
- West Baton Rouge Parish Schools
West Feliciana Parish:
- West Feliciana Parish Schools
Wilkinson County:
- Wilkinson County Parish Schools
LSU will reopen on Friday with all offices and buildings open and events to continue as scheduled.
Southern University and FranU will reopen Monday. Southeastern University said that the school will have remote operations on Friday, but the university does not hold class on Fridays. Baton Rouge Community College will also continue remote operations.
Public schools in Amite County, Mississippi, said they will remain open Friday.
For more information about the weather, click here.
