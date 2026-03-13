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School bus with two children on board involved in crash on North Boulevard and Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE - Emergency officials reported that a bus carrying children was involved in a crash on Friday afternoon.
The crash occurred near North Boulevard and Acadian Thruway. Two children were on board; their injuries are unknown.
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No other information was immediately available.
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