81°
Latest Weather Blog
School bus, car involved in T-bone crash; one student, driver on board
BATON ROUGE - A school bus carrying one student got into a car accident early Friday morning.
Officials say the crash happened on Hollywood Street near Beechwood Drive shortly before 6 a.m. Friday. There were no injuries to the student or the drivers of either vehicle.
WBRZ is working to find out which school the bus was driving for and what caused the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Burglar used cardboard box to sneak into dentist's office
-
Baker schools experiencing transportation delays Friday morning due to payroll dispute with...
-
Sheriff: One dead, four injured in St. Helena shooting overnight
-
Violent crimes on LSU's campus disrupt first week of classes
-
Arrest made in attempted rape at Baton Rouge park earlier this month
Sports Video
-
Southern WR Chandler Whitfield showcasing speed, and playmaking ability in Jags scrimmage
-
WATCH: Sports2's 1-on-1 with LSU commit and St. James WR Khai Prean
-
WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier talks to media about fall camp
-
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning