School bus, car involved in T-bone crash; one student, driver on board

2 hours 3 minutes 16 seconds ago Friday, August 26 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A school bus carrying one student got into a car accident early Friday morning.

Officials say the crash happened on Hollywood Street near Beechwood Drive shortly before 6 a.m. Friday. There were no injuries to the student or the drivers of either vehicle.

WBRZ is working to find out which school the bus was driving for and what caused the crash.

