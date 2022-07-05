88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

School board says all Livingston Parish students will receive free meals for upcoming school year

1 hour 32 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, July 05 2022 Jul 5, 2022 July 05, 2022 9:20 AM July 05, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

LIVINGSTON - The parish's school board announced on June 30 that schools will continue participating in the Community Eligibility Provision program, which will allow all students in the system access to free breakfast and lunch.

According to a news release sent out July 5, the Livingston Parish School Board will continue the CEP program, which is managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Families will not need to submit household meal applications. 

Sommer Purvis, the Director of School Food Services for the board, said the parish has been participating in the CEP program since the severe flood in 2016. 

"By continuing our partnership with this federal program, we are creating a tremendous savings for our families," Purvis said.

Trending News

Purvis noted that the CEP reimburses the district for food costs based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals according to their participation in other specific means-tested programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days