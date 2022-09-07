80°
Latest Weather Blog
School board plans to discuss security, discipline after massive fights shut down high school
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - After multiple violent fights at Livonia High School, one of them causing the school to be put into lockdown while law enforcement investigated, the parish school board is having a special meeting to discuss follow-up actions.
An agenda for the Wednesday night meeting lists the following items as points of discussion:
1. Discussion and/or action regarding security personnel, security plans/procedures, or devices and the assessment and implementation of any plans or procedures relative to the same.
2. Discussion and/or action regarding disciplinary policies.
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police arrest suspect who allegedly assaulted girls waiting for school bus two...
-
Suspended LSU fraternity ignoring ban, secures off-campus manor despite threats from university
-
Thieves stooping to new low; a fridge feeding the hungry is missing
-
DCFS blames staffing shortage on recent missteps; offers few solutions to committee
-
IRS sends CATS half a million dollar seizure notice, some board members...
Sports Video
-
Disappointed: See how LSU fans react to season opener against Florida State
-
Southeastern drops their season opener to UL Lafayette 24 to 7
-
Final: Southern Jaguars beat Florida Memorial Lions 86-0
-
Nearly 20 years after sharing championship parade, LSU and Southern football teams...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$ College Football: Week 1