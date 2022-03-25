Scammers posing as sheriff's deputies calling Ascension Parish residents

ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone scam that involves a person posing as a deputy and demanding money.

According to the sheriff's office, the scammers are calling residents, identifying themselves as local law enforcement. Residents have reported individuals calling themselves names such as Lieutenant Anderson or Lieutenant Nichols.

The phoney deputy has reportedly been telling the victims that they have an active warrant for a missing jury duty, warning that they will be arrested if they don't pay $2,000 via a pre-paid card.

The sheriff's office says residents should never conduct law enforcement business over the phone, and agencies will NEVER ask for credit/debit card or any bank account information for any purpose.

Any similar activity should be reported to the sheriff’s office by dialing 225-621-8300, option 1.