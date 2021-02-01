53°
Latest Weather Blog
'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dead at 44
Dustin Diamond, best known for playing the role of Screech on "Saved by the Bell," has died just weeks after he was diagnosed with cancer. He was 44 years old.
NBC reported the actor's death Monday. According to spokesperson Roger Paul, Diamond's condition had "greatly declined since last week."
"He was taken off of breathing machines in an attempt to get him to hospice care," Paul told NBC News. "There were two people very close to him by his side when he passed away."
Diamond's manager revealed last month that the former child star was battling stage four lung cancer.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trailblazing Black nurses still honored at BRG
-
2021 marked as most deadly month in EBR history
-
BR Police confirm one victim suffered minor injuries in N. Ardenwood shooting
-
Traffic Alert: Monday morning crash along Florida at N. 22nd Street
-
Biden to meet with Senators to discuss GOP COVID economic relief offer
Sports Video
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships
-
Baton Rouge CC men's hoops gets first win of season versus Oakleaf...
-
How being forced to sit out turned Scotlandville's Emareyon McDonald's into a...
-
LSU releases 2021 fall football schedule
-
Madison Prep knocks off another ranked opponent with win over Zachary