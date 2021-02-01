53°
'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dead at 44

4 hours 2 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, February 01 2021 Feb 1, 2021 February 01, 2021 1:22 PM February 01, 2021 in News
Source: NBC News
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: extratv / YouTube

Dustin Diamond, best known for playing the role of Screech on "Saved by the Bell," has died just weeks after he was diagnosed with cancer. He was 44 years old.

NBC reported the actor's death Monday. According to spokesperson Roger Paul, Diamond's condition had "greatly declined since last week."

"He was taken off of breathing machines in an attempt to get him to hospice care," Paul told NBC News. "There were two people very close to him by his side when he passed away."

Diamond's manager revealed last month that the former child star was battling stage four lung cancer.  

