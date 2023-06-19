89°
Latest Weather Blog
Saturday's storms delaying trash, recycling collection on Monday in East Baton Rouge Parish
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Residents who have scheduled trash and recycling collection on Monday will have to hold off on putting their cans out until Thursday.
According to the City-Parish, collection has been delayed because Compressed Natural Gas fueling equipment for Republic Service trucks was damaged during Saturday's storms.
Trending News
The City-Parish says residents who did not have their trash picked up on Monday should expect a truck to come on Thursday. Out-of-cart services will resume June 26.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Single mother loses everything in apartment fire, struggling to pick up the...
-
New Jersey police arrest Prairieville man for traveling from Louisiana to meet...
-
Caretaker accused of exploiting wealthy man is a possible suspect in another...
-
Baton Rouge man says car crashed through his home, hit daughter's bed...
-
Residents still feeling the heat, waiting for power restoration from Saturday's storms