Saturday's storms delaying trash, recycling collection on Monday in East Baton Rouge Parish

2 hours 59 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, June 19 2023 Jun 19, 2023 June 19, 2023 5:20 PM June 19, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Residents who have scheduled trash and recycling collection on Monday will have to hold off on putting their cans out until Thursday. 

According to the City-Parish, collection has been delayed because Compressed Natural Gas fueling equipment for Republic Service trucks was damaged during Saturday's storms. 

The City-Parish says residents who did not have their trash picked up on Monday should expect a truck to come on Thursday. Out-of-cart services will resume June 26. 

