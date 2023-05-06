67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Saturday's storms cause damage in East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes

Saturday, May 06 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

Saturday's morning storms lasted through much of the afternoon and caused damage in East Baton Rouge Parish and the surrounding areas. 

Several trees fell and blocked roadways. A woman in Central is lucky to be alive after a tree fell on her home. 

In the Red Oak subdivision of Baton Rouge two trees fell one one house.

In Ascension Parish siding was ripped off of buildings and ended up in yards and on roofs of homes. 

