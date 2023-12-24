Saturday PM Forecast: Widespread showers and storms likely for Christmas Eve

Widespread showers and storms will overspread southeast Louisiana early tomorrow morning. These should last throughout most of the day, potentially even into Sunday night.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Rain could start as early as 3-4am in the morning. It will be light rain at first, and gradually get heavier. All the cloud cover and showers will prevent the low temperature from leaving the lower 60's.

The greatest chance of rain will be throughout the day tomorrow. Widespread showers and storms are anticipated. While rain will be likely, there could be some breaks in between the showers and storms. The exit time of all the showers is a bit tricky. While there is a possibility most of the showers exit by the late evening, there is also a chance they stick around several hours after dark. Regardless, most will see 1-3 inches of rain. There could be some isolated higher amounts, especially if the rain last longer. Heavy rainfall is also a possibility, and there could be some minor flash flooding.

Winds could get quite gusty tomorrow. Some gust could reach the mid 30's. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 60's.

Up Next: It does look likely that most showers will start to come to an end in the overnight hours. This will give way to a mainly dry Christmas Day. It’ll be warm on Christmas with a high in the low-70s. The rest of the week looks a bit cooler and quiet with a mixture of clouds and sun. Lows will once again get back into the 30's.

-- Balin

