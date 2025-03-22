Saturday PM Forecast: Warm temperatures continue, storms expected early Monday

Increasing moisture content will lead to clouds and a few showers Sunday. An approaching cold front will act on this moisture, and cause numerous showers and storms late Sunday into early Monday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A lot of changes are on the way. This will be driven by a cold front that will start moving towards the area. The overnight hours will start off clear, but clouds will build closer towards daybreak. These clouds will last all day long, with some isolated light showers being possible as well. Highs will be warm, near 80 degrees.

Up Next: The chance of rain will increase overnight Sunday into early Monday as the front approaches. Strong storms could develop, and some of these might become severe. The severe threat overall low, but hail and gusty winds will be the main threats. Rain could last into the day on Monday. Widespread amounts of about half an inch to an inch will be possible, with isolated higher amounts. Rain coverage should trend down by the afternoon and evening, but some showers are still on the table. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

There is some uncertainty with the forecast through mid-week, and it has to do with the position of the decaying front. If it is further south, we will stay completely dry, but if it stalls further north, some showers will remain possible. The current trends has the Storm Station leaning towards a drier solution. Regardless, it will be warm all week long with highs in the 80s. Our next best chance of rain will arrive late week into the weekend.

