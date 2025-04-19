Saturday PM Forecast: Warm, muggy stretch with storms possible next week

Warm and muggy conditions will stick around Easter Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. Rain and storm chances increase next week as a weak front stalls and multiple disturbances track nearby.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will stick around in the overnight hours, keeping lows near 71 degrees. Easter Sunday will be another warm and muggy day across the area with mostly cloudy skies. A large area of high pressure sitting over the western Atlantic will keep winds coming from the Gulf, which will pump moisture into the region. This increase in moisture will lead to some spotty showers, but most will stay dry. Highs will top out in the mid 80s.

Up Next: A weather system currently moving through the Southwest U.S. will start to impact the region early next week. On Monday, expect numerous showers and maybe a few thunderstorms. It won’t be a washout, and we’re not expecting anything severe, but you might want to keep an umbrella handy. This is thanks to a weak front stalling, along with plenty of moisture and a little extra lift in the atmosphere.

Considerable uncertainty starts to be introduced after Monday, but this is where things could get a bit more interesting. The Gulf will continue feeding moisture into the region, which means we’ll stay warm and muggy. A few disturbances could track across Texas and the Lower Mississippi Valley starting Tuesday and continuing into the weekend. Each one of these systems has the potential to spark rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Timing is still uncertain, and small changes could have a big impact on how things play out, so this is something we’ll be watching closely.

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing and Baton Rouge until further notice. In addition, a RIVER FLOOD WARNING will go into effect on Monday, April 21 for the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City.

• At Red River Landing, flood stage is at 48 feet. Minor flooding is already occurring. Moderate flooding is expected with a crest near 57.5 feet. Around these levels, Angola farmland on the left bank begins taking on water. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. The river will crest by April 25, then fall below flood stage by May 6.

• At Baton Rouge, flood stage is 35 feet. Minor flooding has already begun. Major flood stage will be reached on April 25 with a height of 40.5 feet. Levels will fall below flood stage around May 3. Around these levels, the grounds of the older part of Louisiana State University's campus become soggy. This includes the area around the Veterinary Medicine building, the Veterinary Medicine Annex, and Alex Box Stadium. Levees protect the city of Baton Rouge and the main LSU campus at this level. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

• At Morgan City, flood stage of 6 feet may be reached on Monday. Moderate flooding with a crest of 7 feet is forecast by April 26. At 7 feet, buildings at the foot of Ann Street on the river side of the flood wall will flood as water overtops the Rio Oil Company dock. Buildings on the river side of the Berwick floodwall will flood. River traffic restrictions will be strictly enforced. In addition, backwater flooding could potentially impact portions of areas around Lake Palourde and Stephensville.

