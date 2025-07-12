Saturday PM Forecast: Sunday trending a bit wetter, eyes on tropics

A similar pattern to today will setup Sunday, bringing scattered storms. Looking ahead to the end of the week, a tropical disturbance could create a very wet pattern.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Today ended up being a pretty active day with scattered showers and storms around the area. Higher atmospheric moisture than what most guidance was forecasting looks to be the main culprit. These storms will fade after sunset, so expect mainly clear conditions overnight. Lows will bottom out in the middle 70s. Adjustments have been made to the forecast for Sunday. Guidance has trended higher with atmospheric moisture, which should lead to more afternoon storms. Coverage has been bumped from 30% to 50%. This means about half of the 13 parish, 2 county viewing area will pick up measurable rainfall. Downpours, lighting, and gusty winds will be possible in thunderstorms. Before the storms arrive, highs will reach into the lower 90s.

Up Next: Further adjustments have been made to the early week forecast. This once again has to do with us having more moisture than previously thought. Rain coverage will be lower than over the weekend, but spotty to isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will be very warm, in the mid 90s. High humidity will make that feel closer to 108 degrees at times!

The forecast gets more interesting by the end of the week. A tropical wave will approach, and potentially move through the area. This could create a very wet pattern for several days in a row. See tropics section for more information.

The Tropics: A tropical wave moving from east to west, will enter the northern Gulf this upcoming week. As it does so, environmental conditions will become marginally favorable for some sort of tropical development. Odds of this happening are low at this time. Regardless of development, this system could create a heavy rainfall threat for portions of the Gulf coast, including southeast Louisiana. It is too early for exact specifics and rainfall amounts, but check in often for new information.

– Balin

