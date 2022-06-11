Saturday PM Forecast: Rain will be clearing out overnight, A heat Advisory has been issued for the Capital Area

Heat Advisory issued for Sunday.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Afternoon showers and storms are wrapping up and should be completely out of the area by the evening hours. No Saturday night plans will be ruined by the rain. Temperatures will be falling into the 70s overnight. Tomorrow temperatures will be heating up into the mid-90s. Heat index will be in the lower triple digits. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Sunday until 7 p.m. Mostly sunny skies with a couple of morning clouds lingering. The skies will begin to clear up throughout the day.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the following parishes:

Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Assumption, St. James, Ascension, Tangipahoa, and Wilkinson, Amite, and Pike counties.

Heat Advisory is set to expire on Sunday, June 12th at 7 p.m.

Up Next: Monday the pattern continues. Waking up temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Throughout the day the skies will be mostly sunny giving us ample opportunity to heat up during the day. Temperatures will peak in the mid-90s but feels like temperatures will be in the low triple digits. The heat will be sticking around all week so be sure you have a way of cooling off during the peak daytime heating hours. The pattern continues throughout the week and temperatures continue to rise until our next rain chance comes in on Wednesday.

