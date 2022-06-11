Latest Weather Blog
Saturday PM Forecast: Rain will be clearing out overnight, A heat Advisory has been issued for the Capital Area
Heat Advisory issued for Sunday.
THE FORECAST
Tonight & Tomorrow: Afternoon showers and storms are wrapping up and should be completely out of the area by the evening hours. No Saturday night plans will be ruined by the rain. Temperatures will be falling into the 70s overnight. Tomorrow temperatures will be heating up into the mid-90s. Heat index will be in the lower triple digits. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Sunday until 7 p.m. Mostly sunny skies with a couple of morning clouds lingering. The skies will begin to clear up throughout the day.
A Heat Advisory has been issued for the following parishes:
Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Assumption, St. James, Ascension, Tangipahoa, and Wilkinson, Amite, and Pike counties.
Heat Advisory is set to expire on Sunday, June 12th at 7 p.m.
Trending News
Up Next: Monday the pattern continues. Waking up temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Throughout the day the skies will be mostly sunny giving us ample opportunity to heat up during the day. Temperatures will peak in the mid-90s but feels like temperatures will be in the low triple digits. The heat will be sticking around all week so be sure you have a way of cooling off during the peak daytime heating hours. The pattern continues throughout the week and temperatures continue to rise until our next rain chance comes in on Wednesday.
Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Denham Springs teen wanted for rioting, other charges after street-racing 'takeover' in...
-
Fiber optic cable work creates mess in Baton Rouge neighborhood
-
Sheriff: High ranking sheriff's deputy crashes truck after drinking, policies changing
-
DOTD warns public of traffic congestion when Interstate lanes reduce in 2024
-
Officials break ground on a new highway project in Ascension Parish