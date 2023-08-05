Saturday PM Forecast: Most Consecutive 100 Degree Days Continue - Heat Relief Possible

***THE RECORD FOR SATURDAY WAS OFFICIALLY TIED AT 101 DEGREES*** Record temperatures continue for the summer of 2023, which has the most 100+ degree days(10), 80+ degree lows(14), and also tied with the most consecutive 100 degree(8) days.

THE FORECAST

An ***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING*** is in effect from 11am until 7pm Sunday for the entire WBRZ Viewing Area. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

The summer of 2023 has the most 100+ degree days, 80+ degree lows, and also tied with the most consecutive 100 degree days (metro airport, since 1930). There could be some relief from this hot pattern coming next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The record for Saturday has been tied at 101 degrees. We also did reach the 8th consecutive day of 100 degree days or greater; and that continues to be the longest streak of consecutive 100 degree days in Baton Rouge history. Also this was day number ten of the most 100 degree days in one year. Overnight will be rough as temperatures struggle to dip to even 80 degrees; which now we have had 14 days at or above 80 degree low temperatures. Sunday's record high is 102 set back in 1921, and there is a good possibility for a tie. Rain chances are extremely low and mother nature will find it difficult to produce any showers over the next few days. Be smart when spending extended hours outdoors, hydrate properly and take plenty of breaks.



Up Next: Record breaking heat will continue to be the story going into the beginning of the week. Highs are expected to be at or above 100 degrees through Monday. Feels like temperatures could be near 113 degrees each and every day. It will be hard to cool off at night with low temperatures staying in the 80s. Rain chances stay slim on Sunday but could start to slightly pick up on Monday. A significant pattern change will occur starting Tuesday with rain becoming much more likely and high temperatures finally cooling down a bit, but should still be well above average.







The Tropics: Tropical cyclone activity is not expected in the next 7 days.

--Keller