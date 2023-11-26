Saturday PM Forecast: Lots of cloud cover and showers likely for tomorrow

Showers will be likely tomorrow, especially by daybreak. Accumulations look to be on the lighter side.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Cloud cover will continue to build this evening and into the overnight hours. By daybreak, the temperature will be in the lower 50's and showers will be likely.

The best chance of showers tomorrow looks to be between 6am-10am. Showers look like they will be arriving a little earlier than previously thought. This makes sense because the cloud cover that is associated with this system has moved in earlier than expected. Accumulations look to be around 0.25'' - 0.50'' with isolated higher amounts (especially closer to the coast). Most of the shower activity should be out of here by the afternoon, giving way to cloudy conditions for the rest of the day. Our high temperature looks to only top out in the lower 60's.

Up Next: Temperatures will drop behind this system after a cold front moves through Sunday night. Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees on Monday. We may even see low temperatures dipping into the middle and upper-30's on Tuesday and Wednesday morning. We will stay dry through most of the week, with our next best chance of rain coming at the end of the week.

The Tropics: A non-tropical low pressure system located over the eastern subtropical Atlantic is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The low is forecast to move north-northeastward at 20 to 25 mph over much colder waters later today and tonight, and become embedded in a cold air mass with frontal boundaries. Therefore, it is unlikely that the low will transition to a subtropical or tropical cyclone.

