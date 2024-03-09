Latest Weather Blog
Saturday PM Forecast: Jackets needed the next couple of mornings
With clouds expected to decrease overnight, lows will get into the upper 40's. This will be the case the next several mornings.
Tonight & Tomorrow:
Up Next: Clouds are expected to increase in coverage Sunday night, but very light winds will allow lows to once again get into the upper 40's. The first half of the week will start off dry, and temperatures will gradually get warmer each day. Highs return to the 80s by Wednesday. A few spotty showers will be possible but most will stay dry. The greatest rain chance will hold off until Thursday and Friday. The best day for showers and thunderstorms as of now is Friday. Some of these storms could linger into Saturday as well.
-- Balin
