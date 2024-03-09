Saturday PM Forecast: Jackets needed the next couple of mornings

With clouds expected to decrease overnight, lows will get into the upper 40's. This will be the case the next several mornings.

Tonight & Tomorrow: While clouds are expected to be near overcast early in the overnight hours, they are expected to decrease in coverage overnight. Clouds might even be mostly clear by the morning. This will allow lows to get into the upper 40's. The first half of tomorrow will be mostly clear. A few high and mid-level clouds will be around in the afternoon and evening, creating partly sunny skies. Northerly winds 5-10 mph will keep highs in the upper 60's.

Up Next: Clouds are expected to increase in coverage Sunday night, but very light winds will allow lows to once again get into the upper 40's. The first half of the week will start off dry, and temperatures will gradually get warmer each day. Highs return to the 80s by Wednesday. A few spotty showers will be possible but most will stay dry. The greatest rain chance will hold off until Thursday and Friday. The best day for showers and thunderstorms as of now is Friday. Some of these storms could linger into Saturday as well.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

-- Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.