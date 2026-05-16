Saturday PM Forecast: Increasing humidity levels lead to the return of storms

A rapid rise in humidity levels is expected into Sunday, causing the air to have a "sticky" feel to it. This increase in moisture will lead to pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect a muggy night, with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Big changes will occur for the 2nd half of the weekend. Moisture levels in our atmosphere will rapidly increase, making the air feel humid. All this extra moisture will be fuel for storms popping in the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see this activity as coverage will be isolated. For those who do see these thunderstorms, heavy rain and lightning will be possible. Highs will reach into the mid-80s under party sunny skies.





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Up Next: We are about to move into a fairly active pattern with daily chances for showers and storms. Monday will be the quietest day out of the entire week, with only spotty showers and storms expected. As moisture levels continue to rise, so will the rain chances. Coverage gets back into the isolated category Tuesday. These storms will be confined to the afternoon and evening. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 80s both days under party sunny skies.

The middle and end of the workweek will be the most active period. A weak front will stall in the region as multiple atmospheric disturbances move overhead. This will cause rain coverage to be scattered to numerous in nature, and we could even see action overnight. Sunshine could get hard to find, as we will have mostly cloudy conditions each and every day. Temperature wise, highs will reach into the low to mid-80s, with lows near 70 degrees.

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– Balin

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