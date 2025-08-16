Saturday PM Forecast: Heat & pop-up storms linger, Hurricane Erin remains powerful

The typical August weather of heat, humidity, and pop-up storms is not going anywhere. In the tropics, Erin remains a very powerful category five hurricane.

Tonight & Tomorrow: August’s typical heat, humidity, and pop-up storms are not letting up anytime soon. Any storms this evening will fade quickly after sunset, with overnight lows settling in the mid-70s. Sunday begins mostly sunny, and highs will climb into the mid-90s by the afternoon. With the humidity factored in, it will feel closer to 108° at times, so stay hydrated. A few storms may pop up during the afternoon and evening, but coverage will remain isolated in nature. Any storm that does develop could bring heavy downpours, lightning, and brief gusty winds.

Up Next: Heat, humidity, and the occasional pop-up storms will stick around through midweek. By Thursday and Friday, storm chances increase as the pattern turns more favorable. Scattered storms are expected, though widespread washouts aren’t anticipated at this time. Temperature wise, most days will top out in the low to mid-90s, which is common for this time of year.

Hurricane Erin: Erin has likely finished its rapid intensification for now, peaking earlier today with winds near 160 mph. Reconnaissance aircraft are seeing signs of an eyewall replacement cycle, which usually causes the storm to fluctuate in strength, though Erin should remain a powerful hurricane in the short term.

The hurricane is slowing down and expected to turn more northward over the next couple of days, but there’s still uncertainty in exactly when that turn happens. Forecast models have shifted slightly west, so the track may continue to be adjusted.

Even as Erin gradually weakens, it will likely stay a major hurricane while over warm waters. The storm is also expected to grow much larger in size, leading to increasingly rough seas across much of the western Atlantic.

Northwestern Atlantic: A broad and weak area of low pressure located off the coast of North Carolina is producing disorganized shower activity. Some slight development of this system is possible over the next day or two while it moves little over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream. By Monday, environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for further development.

