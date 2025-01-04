Saturday PM Forecast: Cold front to bring strong storms then below freezing temperatures

A cold front Sunday night will bring strong storms to the Capital Area and then a blast of arctic air. Expect below freezing mornings and chilly afternoons through the next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will remain overnight with a few spotty showers possible. Temperatures will fall into the middle 50s by midnight and begin to warm before daybreak Sunday. Expect temperatures Sunday morning in the 60s under mainly cloudy skies with more sunshine during the afternoon. Sunday will be warm with highs peaking near 77° in Baton Rouge. A few isolated showers and strong storms will be possible during the day Sunday, but an organized line of widespread rain and thunderstorms will move through the region late Sunday evening. Most of the WBRZ coverage area is including in a Level 2/5 “slight risk” for severe weather on Sunday. The highest threat will be within the Sunday evening line of thunderstorms with gusty winds and a brief tornado possible. Due to the fast moving nature of the storm line, not much more than an inch of rain is expected out of this system. At worst, there could be some short-fused poor drainage flooding.

Up Next: Behind the storms Sunday night, winds will turn out of the north and a cold air mass will quickly take over the region. By Monday morning, temperatures will already fall near freezing, a low of 35° is forecast for Baton Rouge with wind chill conditions as cold as the lower 20s. Highs on Monday will only warm into the middle 40s despite mainly sunny skies. The next week will feature the same cold mornings and chilly afternoons. Tuesday and Wednesday morning lows will dip into the 20s with wind chills in the teens possible. Make sure to dig out the extra clothes for the next week and prepare your homes by wrapping exposed, exterior piping prior to the cold arriving.

Looking towards the end of the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast, there have been a few hints of frozen precipitation in the forecast guidance. Since the system that would create this weather is still well out in the Pacific Ocean, data on it is limited and so there are still a lot of unknowns. The bottom line is that if moisture can properly overlap with the coldest air, something more than cold rain could be possible late next week. Stay connected especially into next week as these details come into focus.

– Emma Kate C.

