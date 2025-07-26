Saturday PM Forecast: Blazing heat and alerts make a comeback

A *Heat Advisory* has been issued from 10am - 7pm Sunday. Locations impacted are East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana Parishes as well as, Amite and Wilkinson Counties. Heat index values up to 110 degrees are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The overnight hours will start off mostly cloudy, before we turn mostly clear by daybreak. Lows will be near 76 degrees. Changes are in the forecast as we transition from a rainy, to a hot pattern. Only spotty afternoon storms are expected, so most will stay dry. This mean get ready for the heat. Highs will move into the mid 90s, with feels-like temperatures near 110 degrees possible.

Up Next: Conditions get even worse early next week as high pressure builds even more. Little to no storm activity is expected, allowing highs to soar close to the triple digits. This combined with high humidity will drive feels-like temperatures at or above 112 degrees. Extreme heat warnings may be needed for these conditions. The pattern changes once again by the middle and end of the week as tropical moisture enters the area. Storms will become likely for several days in a row.

The Tropics: Tropical development is not expected in the next 7 days.

– Balin

