Saturday PM Forecast: A Few Passing Showers Overnight - Sunday T-Storms

Overnight showers threaten, Sunday thunderstorms return



THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight conditions will be fairly tranquil aside from a few possible passing showers that could occur in the wee hours of the morning. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s. Plenty of sunshine to start your Sunday, as showers and storms down begin to fire early. An 80% chance of showers and storms exist in the forecast On Sunday and most of the activity should be isolated to the early afternoon hours. We also have the possibility of an excessive rain event that could produce some heavier rain in isolated areas. Expect highs to be near 95 degrees this afternoon with excessive humidity and the heat index flirting with the 100 degree mark. Overnight should be fairly tranquil with rain chances slimming to near zero under partly cloudy skies.

Up Next: Showers will be more frequent on Monday, and could start early in the day, but we could also see plenty of dry time between episodes of rain. We will begin with temperatures in the upper-70s and a rain clouds filling the skies. By the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop in earnst and some of these could produce heavier rain in localized areas. Highs will top out in the low-90s, but feels like temperatures will still manage to reach triple-digit heat. Showers will be more frequent during the afternoon hours. If you have outdoor afternoon plans, you should have indoor back-up plans. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

The Atlantic basin is quiet for now. There are currently no spots that we are monitoring for further development.