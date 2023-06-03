Saturday Forecast: A Fast Warm Up Then Showers Later

The heat index will be a real factor today as the heat and humidity are in full effect



THE FORECAST

Tonight and Tomorrow: No surprise that another hot and humid day will be on tap as the heat and humidity will no doubt be ever-present for the next several days as scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely form in the late afternoon hours giving some much needed relief. Expect highs to reach the mid 90s today with the heat index into the upper 90s. Lows will be around the upper 60s and lower 70s



Up Next: Heading into the latter part of the weekend, the forecast is heat on repeat with a few spotty showers. Daytime highs will top out in the low-to-mid 90s across the area. For the most part, there will be sunny skies, but by the afternoon a few clouds will move in. There will be a few showers each afternoon, but not many people will actually see measurable rainfall. Continuing into the start of your next workweek, everyday there is a small chance for rain in the forecast. Not everyone will see rain, but no one is completely in the clear. Everyday we are expecting daytime highs to reach the low-90s. There is plenty of moisture available. Heat plus humidity is perfect for a quick summertime pop-up shower. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Arlene formed in the eastern Gulf of Mexico overnight, but has now regressed back to a Tropical Depression as of 10 AM this morning. This system does not pose a threat to the Baton Rouge Area. A broad area of high pressure will set up over the southeast, pushing TD Arlene further south into the Gulf. The National Hurricane Center will continue monitoring TD Arlene. Earlier in May, NHC determined that a subtropical system formed over the North Atlantic in January, technically making that Tropical Depression One. CLICK HERE for the full story and storm forecast.

