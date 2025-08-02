Saturday AM Forecast: Weak front moves through today, changes remain minimal

Technically, a cold front will move through today, but it won’t bring any major changes. Temperatures will hold steady, and while humidity levels may dip slightly, it likely won’t be noticeable.

Today & Tonight: A weak "cool front" will slide through the area today—but don’t expect much in the way of cooler temperatures. Instead, this front will act as a trigger for scattered showers and storms later this afternoon and evening. That said, storm coverage may end up being a bit lower than earlier forecasts suggested, thanks to clouds limiting daytime heating.

Temperatures will still climb into the lower 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight, we’ll clear out with lows settling into the mid 70s.

Up Next: The front is expected to gradually fade somewhere between I-10 and the coast by Sunday. While no major shifts in the weather pattern are anticipated, a bit of drier air will filter into the atmosphere, helping to keep rain and storm activity more limited on Sunday and Monday. That doesn’t mean we’ll be completely dry—just that showers will be more spotty in nature.

Aside from that, there’s not much else you’ll notice. That slightly drier air may mix down enough to hold humidity levels below the threshold for heat alerts.

By the middle of next week, we settle into a typical early August pattern—highs in the low 90s, lows in the mid 70s, and the usual chance for a few pop-up afternoon storms.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and North Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected during the next 7 days.

– Balin

