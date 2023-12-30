Saturday AM Forecast: Temperatures near freezing again tomorrow morning, rain possible next week

Lows tonight will once again dip into the mid to lower 30's. After plentiful sunshine, unsettled weather will return next week.

Today & Tonight: Today will be another day with completely sunny skies. It will still be chilly, but we will be trending warmer. The high temperature is going to be in the lower 60's. Tonight, the low temperature will be in the mid 30's with some locations possibly hitting the freezing mark. Patchy fog will be a possibility in the morning.

Up Next: New Years Eve is looking to be a rather pleasant day. Highs will be in the upper 60's under mainly sunny skies. By midnight, the forecast remains dry. We’ll likely see a few clouds with temperatures near 50°.

An unsettled weather pattern will take place at the beginning of 2024. It will start out with some isolated showers possible on New Years Day. Rain amounts will likely be under 0.25” for those able to see rain. The back half of New Year’s Day turns drier, and we’ll remain that way into Tuesday. The next chance of rain will arrive on Wednesday. Rain chances are significantly higher then, and we could see up to 1” of rain across southern Louisiana. After that, we become dry for Thursday and most of Friday. That is not the end of the unsettled weather. Another chance of rain will arrive late Friday.

-- Balin

