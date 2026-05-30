Saturday AM forecast: Sweating it out! Heat index near 100 this weekend

Heat and humidity return to Baton Rouge this weekend as temperatures climb back near 90 degrees. Rain chances will be lower than the past week, but isolated afternoon storms could still briefly interrupt outdoor plans.

Today and tonight: After days of widespread rain and flooding concerns, South Louisiana is beginning to shift into a more typical late-May weather pattern. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with warmer temperatures returning.





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Highs by afternoon should climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, while humidity pushes heat index values into the upper 90s at times. Rain coverage will be much lower than earlier this week, but a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms remain possible during the peak heating hours. Saturday night stays warm and muggy with lows only falling into the low to mid 70s.

Up Next: The hotter pattern continues Sunday and into early next week as upper-level ridging strengthens across the Gulf South. Afternoon highs will likely reach the lower 90s in parts of the Baton Rouge metro and surrounding parishes. Heat index values could approach or exceed 100 degrees on Sunday and Monday, especially where sunshine lasts longer during the afternoon. Spotty afternoon storms will remain possible each day, but many areas will stay dry for longer stretches compared to the past week.

What to look out for: Heat and humidity will become the primary weather story through the weekend and into early next week as temperatures climb closer to typical summer levels across South Louisiana.

While rain coverage will be lower, isolated afternoon thunderstorms could still produce brief heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds in a few locations. Warm overnight temperatures in the 70s will also limit cooling after sunset, adding to the overall summertime feel.

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– Dave

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