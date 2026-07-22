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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
Trending News
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
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News Video
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West Baton Rouge Parish Jail warden resigns
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Ascension Parish learning center giving nonverbal autistic people a voice
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Coroner: 19-year-old fatally shot in front of Baker convenience store along Groom...
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Baker Police: 1 dead in shooting outside convenience store along Groom Road
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2une In Previews: Family Care and Health Expo offering free health services...
Sports Video
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SEC Media Days continues with one coach praising LSU's Lane Kiffin
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Baton Rouge up for USA Today's top 10 college sports towns; see...
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Sports2-a-Days Preview: East Feliciana Tigers
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Built in East Feliciana: big names coming back to coach for Tigers
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Sports2-a-Days Preview: Scotlandville Hornets