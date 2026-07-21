True crime podcaster believes there are more victims of person of interest in recent disappearances

WEST FELICIANA -- Law enforcement authorities confirm Thomas Morris remains a person of interest in two women's disappearances, but say they have not been able to gather enough evidence to arrest him for either crime.

Morris, 43, was booked Sunday by the West Feliciana Sheriff's Office on kidnapping charges -- unrelated to the missing persons cases -- for allegedly holding a woman against her will at his home in St. Francisville.

Sheriff Brian Spillman confirmed to WBRZ's Investigative Unit that Morris is an official person of interest in the separate disappearances of Madison Allen and Stephanie Hevia.

Lynne Rollins, Allen's mother, said she felt relief when she found out about Morris' arrest over the weekend.

"I'm just praying that while they have him in jail that they get all the information they need to find my daughter and bring her home, as well as Stephanie and any other women that have gone missing as well," Rollins said.

"Real Life Real Crime" podcaster and former Louisiana State Police employee Woody Overton has been looking into Morris for years and says the evidence against him is significant.

"He's been on my radar since the beginning. Certainly I do not have any direct knowledge. I wasn't there to watch him commit any crimes but the evidence is just overwhelming," Overton said.

Through his own investigation, mostly fueled by tips from his listeners, Overton believes even more victims could be tied to Morris.

"I have found more, and it's astounding. I think the number is going to be shocking when things are proved out, and again I have no direct knowledge, and I can only go off of what I've investigated," he said.

Overton believes there has been less media exposure on other potential victims because of what he calls their high-risk lifestyles.

"Transient lifestyle, prostitution, drug use, things like that, but again — they're human beings," Overton said.

Ash Street in Zachary, where Morris once lived, is also the last place Allen was seen alive. She was reportedly living with Morris in the weeks leading up to her disappearance.

The Zachary residence was also the location of a domestic abuse situation where Morris allegedly strangled a woman who was living with him. That case occurred almost a year after Allen went missing.

A neighbor says Morris moved out shortly after to St. Francisville, where Sheriff Spillman says Stephanie Hevia was last seen in August 2025.

A relative of Morris told us she does not think he is capable of doing anything to Allen or any of the other women he has been associated with.