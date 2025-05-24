Saturday AM Forecast: Summer-like pattern continues, increasing rain chances next week

A warm and humid Memorial Day weekend is ahead, with pop-up storms each afternoon. Tuesday and beyond, the pattern will get a bit more active, with increasing rain chances.

Memorial Day Weekend: The summer-like pattern will continue for the entire Memorial Day weekend. That means temperatures in the 90s, high humidity, and pop-up storms in the afternoon. Coverage of storms will vary day to day. Saturday will feature spotty storms, while Sunday and Monday will feature isolated storms. No need to cancel plans, but have an indoor contingency plan in case a thunderstorms moves over your location. In the overnight hours, any remaining storms will fade, and lows will be in the 70s.

Up Next: The pattern will get more active Tuesday through Thursday as available moisture increases, and a few disturbances pass by the area. Expect multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms, possibly in the overnight hours as well. One piece of good news is that because of the clouds and rain, temperatures will be a bit cooler. Instead of the 90s, highs will top out in the 80s. These slightly cooler temperatures look to continue into next weekend.

