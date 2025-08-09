Saturday AM Forecast: Spotty storms today, activity ramps up Sunday

Spotty storms today will give way to more scattered activity Sunday. The enhanced coverage of storms will last through the middle of next week.

The Weekend: Pop-up showers and storms will linger through the weekend, but activity is set to ramp up Sunday. This afternoon, only spotty storms are expected, so most areas will stay dry. By Sunday, coverage increases to scattered, giving a good portion of the area a shot at measurable rain. Both days could bring heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds with any storms. Highs will reach the lower 90s, with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

Up Next: Scattered afternoon storms will stick around through midweek before coverage gradually tapers off. Highs will start the week a touch below average, hovering near 90°. As storm chances drop, temperatures will climb—reaching the mid-90s by week’s end. The humidity? That’s here to stay all week long.

The Tropics: Tropical activity is starting to heat up in the Atlantic, and we're keeping an eye on a tropical wave that has just moved off the African Coast that will have a medium chance of development between August 13–19. As the graphic shows, the disturbance is still well out in the Atlantic and at least 10 days away from any potential U.S. impacts — if it develops at all. Forecast confidence remains low until a system actually forms, so now is a good time to stay aware, but there’s no immediate concern for our area.

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms are occurring in association with a tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic. Development of this system appears unlikely during the next day or two due to surrounding dry air, but some gradual development is possible during the early or middle part of next week while the system moves northwestward to northward across the central Atlantic.

-- Balin

