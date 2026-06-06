Saturday AM forecast: Rain and storms likely, some heavy. Improving late Sunday

A tropical wave moving across Louisiana will keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through the weekend. While rain will be common at times around Baton Rouge and the Capital Region, conditions should gradually improve as we head into next week.

Today and tonight: Periods of showers and thunderstorms will continue as tropical moisture remains in place. The rain won't be continuous, but numerous showers and a few storms are expected to develop through the day, with some producing brief heavy downpours. Rain coverage will remain highest during the afternoon and early evening hours before tapering somewhat overnight. Temperatures, due to the clouds and rain, will keep highs mainly in the 80s.





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Up Next: The tropical wave will slowly move west on Sunday, allowing rain chances to gradually decrease. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will still be possible, but many locations should see more dry time compared to Saturday. Early next week, high pressure builds back into the area and returns South Louisiana to a more typical summertime pattern. Expect lower rain coverage, afternoon temperatures climbing into the lower 90s, and heat index values approaching 100 degrees by midweek.

Tropics: The tropical wave responsible for this weekend's wet weather is not expected to develop into a tropical system. According to the National Hurricane Center, tropical cyclone formation is not expected anywhere in the Atlantic Basin, Caribbean, or Gulf during the next seven days. Several tropical waves continue moving across the Atlantic and Caribbean, but none currently pose a threat to Louisiana or the northern Gulf Coast.

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– Dave

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