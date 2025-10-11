Saturday AM forecast: Perfect fall weather for LSU Homecoming Saturday

A picture-perfect Saturday for LSU Homecoming as fall weather settles in — sunshine, low humidity, and pleasant temperatures across south Louisiana

Today and Tonight:

It’s a great start to the weekend with sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the low to mid-80s, ideal weather for LSU’s Homecoming festivities. Skies stay clear for tailgating and kickoff tonight, with temps easing into the 70s through the evening. Southern fans on the road in Daytona Beach should be ready for a few scattered afternoon storms around kickoff at 2 p.m., with highs in the mid-80s there.

Up Next:

The stretch of pleasant fall weather continues into Sunday and early next week. The upper ridge keeping our skies clear will slowly shift east, allowing slightly warmer air to return by Monday. Highs will climb a few degrees above normal early next week, but rain chances will stay near zero. As the ridge weakens late week, a few isolated showers could return, but dry weather remains the dominant story.

Tropics:

The National Hurricane Center is tracking Tropical Storm Jerry, located several hundred miles north of the northern Leeward Islands. Jerry has become a bit better organized with winds near 60 mph but is expected to turn north and then northeast this weekend, staying over open water and gradually weakening as it interacts with a frontal system early next week.

Farther east, a tropical wave south of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and storms. Some slow development is possible as it moves west-northwest over the next several days, but chances of formation remain low at this time.

