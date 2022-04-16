Saturday AM Forecast: Muggy mornings and afternoon showers

More humidity and rain expected this weekend. The trend is muggy in the mornings and some showers in the evenings. Not a total washout for your holiday weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A muggy start this morning. Temperatures waking up in the 70s. Partly sunny skies today with temperatures into the mid-80s. You could catch a brief shower this afternoon but not a total washout. Tonight, the humidity will be sticking around with temperatures in the high 60s.

Up Next: Easter Sunday waking up to some lingering clouds and sticky conditions. You could see a sprinkle of rain in the early morning hours with temperatures in the low 70s. Higher dew points hanging around but the chance for showers is mainly in the evening hours. As a cold front moves through the area, showers and thunderstorms are expected. A few storms could produce gusty wind or hail. The rain should not put a damper on any of your Easter plans but have an indoor option for any afternoon events. Check in with the Storm Station for the must updated timeline on Sunday rain. Monday morning a couple of those showers could stay around into the overnight hours. As we head into next week we will begin to see a more seasonal trend in temperatures and some drying out. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.