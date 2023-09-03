Saturday AM Forecast: Isolated showers the next 3 days will give way to drier conditions by the middle of next week

Isolated rain coverage will be possible the next three days. As of right now, Monday looks to be the best day in terms of rainfall, and rain coverage might need to be bumped up.

Today and Tonight: Moisture will start to increase as an upper level disturbance makes its way into our area. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening times. Humidity will be higher than yesterday because of the increase in moisture, but temperatures will stay in the low 90's. Tonight we will get into the upper 70's under partly cloudy skies.

Up Next: Sunday could end up being a tad drier than Saturday, but isolated thunderstorms will still be possible. Currently, Monday looks to be the best day for rain. If this trend continues, the rain chances on Monday might need to be bumped up. Some drier air looks to filter into the area by Tuesday, which will limit rain chances and lower humidity through end of next week.

The Tropics:

1. Post Tropical Storm Idalia is currently passing close to Bermuda, and it has 60 mph winds. It is expected to regain tropical characteristics today before continuing out into the open Atlantic

2. Tropical Storm Gert has come back from the dead and regenerated. It will be short lived and no threat to land.

3. Tropical Storm Katie has recently formed off the coast of Africa. It will be short lived and is no threat to land.

