Saturday AM Forecast: Dodging storms today, cooler on Sunday

An approaching trough of low pressure will bring the Capital Area off and on showers and storms during the day, and even into the overnight hours. By Sunday, it will be cooler, but clouds and a few sprinkles will stick around.

The Weekend: This morning, there were already storms firing near the coast, and drifting to the north. These will continue to do so throughout the mid-morning. Lightning, and brief downpours will be possible with these storms. Our high-resolution guidance is starting to pick up on two distinct rounds of enhanced storm coverage. One round in the morning, and another in the evening, lasting into the overnight hours. Between these times in the afternoon, rain coverage will be a bit less, but still possible. The evening and overnight round in particular could be a bit energetic. These storms will be capable of a lot of lightning, and even some hail. There is a non-zero chance of a brief tornado, and some gusty winds, but this is unlikely. Storms will exit the region by midnight as an area of low pressure sweeps through. Other than the storms, it will be a warm day, with highs in the middle 70s. Temperatures will drop for the 2nd half of the weekend, with highs in the mid 60s. Clouds will stick around, along with a few sprinkles.

Up Next: Drier air will finally cause all the clouds to clear to start the new workweek. Expect a lot of sunshine both Monday and Tuesday, with highs and lows near average. Another storm system looks like it could clip the area Wednesday or Thursday. That system looks fairly minor at this time.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

- Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.