Saturday AM Forecast: Amazing weather in store for the weekend

You could not ask for much better weather this weekend. There is going to be plentiful sunshine, highs in the upper 70's, and no chance of rain.

Today & Tonight: Today will feature lots of sunshine. It is rare that we find a warm day with no humidity down here in the south, but today is one of those days. Expect high temperatures to top out near 78 degrees. This will be perfect weather for some LSU baseball. Tonight, expect clear skies with a low around 45 degrees.

Up Next: Sunday will have plentiful sunshine and highs near 80 degrees. Temperatures will continue to work there way up through the middle of next week. Winds will increase as well, with breezes 10-20 mph. Beneath mostly sunny skies, high temperatures will find their way into the low 80s on Monday. Near record high temperatures in the mid 80s are possible on Tuesday as clouds increase notably. The next significant weather change will come on Wednesday. After a high temperature in the upper 70s to low 80s, a cold front will march into the Metro Area. At this time, it looks as though the cold front may struggle to produce widespread rain, but at least some spotty showers and thunderstorms look possible. By Thursday, temperatures will drop about 15 degrees on the other side of that front. Clouds look like they will linger Thursday and Friday. Also on those days, some showers cannot be ruled out, especially on Friday.

