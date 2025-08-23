Saturday AM Forecast: A pair of fronts to deliver noticeable changes

It is getting to that time of year where we are talking about fronts! A pair of fronts will deliver noticeable changes the next several days.

Today & Tonight: The weak front that delivered numerous storms yesterday, is now situated near the coast. Drier air is already starting to filter in behind this front, which will keep any storms isolated in nature, and closer to the coast. Humidity levels will be slightly lower, but it will be barely noticeable. Highs will make it to near 93 degrees under partly sunny skies. We will clear out overnight, with lows near 71 degrees.

Up Next: Much drier air will envelop southeast Louisiana by Sunday. This will lead to little to no storm activity, and a noticeable drop in humidity. Now it will still be hot, with highs in the mid-90s, but feels-like temperatures will not be too much higher than that. Another front will approach early in the week, with it potentially passing sometime before the middle of the week as it slows down. No big temperature changes are expected, but this front will once again bring drier air. Because of this, showers and storms look to stay minimal for most of the week, with humidity levels noticeably lower! While we will still be in the 90s during the day, the drier air will allow some locations to reach into the 60s overnight.

The Tropics: Erin is no more! It has lost its tropical characteristics, and it now a strong post-tropical storm.

Satellite images indicate that an area of low pressure has formed about 500 miles south-southeast of Bermuda, and the associated showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization. A tropical depression is expected to form later today or tonight, with further intensification to a tropical storm likely on Sunday while

the low moves northward over the southwestern Atlantic. An Air Force Reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the low this afternoon. Interests in Bermuda should monitor the progress of this system as watches could be still required later today.

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with a tropical wave located about 850 miles east of the Windward Islands. Some development of this system could occur during the next few days while the system moves quickly westward at about 20 mph. Locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible across

portions of the Windward Islands as the system moves through on Sunday and Monday. By the middle of next week, conditions over the central Caribbean are expected to be unfavorable for further development.

– Balin

