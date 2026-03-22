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Sarah Gray Barr - Weekend Anchor/MMJ
Sarah Gray Barr joined the WBRZ Team in August 2024 and is the Weekend Anchor/Multimedia journalist.
Before joining WBRZ, Sarah Gray worked at WNCT-TV in Greenville, North Carolina, as a reporter and multimedia journalist sharing the stories of eastern North Carolina. She also worked at WRBL-TV in Columbus, Georgia, as a production assistant while in college.
Sarah Gray graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in May 2022 with a degree in Journalism and Peace, War, and Defense.
While at UNC, Sarah Gray reported, anchored, and produced for Carolina Week and Carolina Now, two student newscasts. She was also a reporter for The Daily Tar Heel.
Sarah Gray is also a military child, growing up at Fort Moore (formerly Fort Benning). She credits her time overseas in Germany as a child for instilling her curiosity in the world. News is important to her because it reminds her of how interconnected the world is and how reporters get to explore that connection.
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If you have any story ideas or tips, please feel free to e-mail Sarah Gray at sbarr@wbrz.com.
Facebook: @sarahgraybarr
Twitter/X: @sarahgraybarr
Instagram: @sarahgraybarr
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