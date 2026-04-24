Madison Smith - Multimedia Journalist/Traffic Specialist

Madison Smith is a multimedia journalist, traffic specialist, and producer at WBRZ, where she joined the team in August 2025 as the 6 a.m. morning producer for 2une In. Born in Birmingham, Alabama, and raised in Madison, Mississippi, she graduated from Germantown High School before attending Southern University and A&M College. As a legacy Jaguar, attending Southern was especially meaningful to Madison—her mother and several family members paved that path before she earned her own degree in broadcast journalism.

Broadcasting has always been a part of Madison’s life. Growing up in a household with two on-air TV personalities—her parents—she was constantly surrounded by the energy and impact of storytelling. Their work inspired her early on, and she was fortunate enough to begin appearing on live broadcasts at just five years old. Those early experiences made the newsroom feel like home and confirmed for her that this was more than just a career path; it was something she was born to do.

Outside of journalism, Madison is involved in pageantry. She had the honor of being crowned Miss Baton Rouge 2025 through the Miss America Organization, which gave her the opportunity to compete at Miss Louisiana. There, she placed in the Top 10 in the state and earned several first-place distinctions. She also enjoys serving her community, especially working with young people and helping them navigate the digital world. Since she was 15, she has led discussions centered around her mission, Post S.M.A.R.T., which encourages social media accountability, responsibility, and transparency.

Beyond her professional and community work, Madison has a strong appreciation for culinary exploration and loves discovering and sampling diverse cuisines. Whether she is trying a new local spot or experiencing international flavors, she truly enjoys the creativity and connection that food brings to life.