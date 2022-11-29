80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Santa parades by St. George Fire Department postponed ahead of severe weather

Tuesday, November 29 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Two Santa parades planned by the St. George Fire Department have been rescheduled due to the upcoming severe weather on Tuesday, November 29.

The parades planned Tuesday for the Woodridge and Briarwood Estates neighborhoods were moved to Friday, December 2 at 6 p.m.. 

