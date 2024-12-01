Santa helps Livingston, Ascension parish get into the Christmas spirit during food drives

DENHAM SPRINGS - A special guest helped residents in Livingston and Ascension parish get into the spirit of giving for the holidays.

Instead of riding in a sleigh, Santa climbed aboard a truck with Livingston Parish Fire District 4 to host their food drive parade. St. Nick rode from La. 16 to Parker's Supermarket throwing candy and collecting non-perishable food items for children along the way.

Then, he helped out the Ascension Parish 5th Ward Fire Department spread holiday cheer. Fire Chief James LeBlanc said firefighters have been building Santa's sleigh for weeks now, preparing for his arrival ahead of Christmas. Children lined up to sit on his lap while the department collected toys and canned goods for families in need.

Chief LeBlanc said seeing the smiles throughout the day is what makes the work worthwhile.