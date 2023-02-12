42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sandbags available this weekend

5 years 4 months 1 week ago Thursday, October 05 2017 Oct 5, 2017 October 05, 2017 5:22 PM October 05, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FORECAST 

Ascension Parish

7th District Fire Department on Roddy Road

St. Amant Fire Department Station 60 on Stringer Bridge Road

Geismar Fire Department at 12171 Highway 73

5th Ward Fire Department on Highway 22

Prairieville Fire Department at 14517 Highway 73

Trending News

Ascension Parish Warehouse on Church Street (Donaldsonville)

East Baton Rouge Parish 

BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Highway

BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss Street

BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Road

*Residents are encouraged to bring their own shovels to fill the bags.

Livingston Parish

City of Walker - Sidney Hutchinson Park off of Corbin Avenue

*Limited to 25 per person

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days