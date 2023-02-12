42°
Sandbags available this weekend
Ascension Parish
7th District Fire Department on Roddy Road
St. Amant Fire Department Station 60 on Stringer Bridge Road
Geismar Fire Department at 12171 Highway 73
5th Ward Fire Department on Highway 22
Prairieville Fire Department at 14517 Highway 73
Ascension Parish Warehouse on Church Street (Donaldsonville)
East Baton Rouge Parish
BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Highway
BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road
BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss Street
BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Road
*Residents are encouraged to bring their own shovels to fill the bags.
Livingston Parish
City of Walker - Sidney Hutchinson Park off of Corbin Avenue
*Limited to 25 per person
